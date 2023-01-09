FMU's Cox grabs conference Defensive Player of the Week award

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University senior guard Alex Cox has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week for the period of Jan. 3-8.

Cox, a 6-3 native of Concord, N.C., averaged 26.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in two come-from-behind wins last week. He shot 61.3 percent from the floor, including 8-of-16 from behind the three-point arc, and was 7-of-10 at the foul line, while recording six steals, five assists, and two blocked shots.

His game totals included 25 points and four steals in road win at Lees-McRae College, a contest where FMU once trailed by 17, and then 28 points and two steals in home win over King University (Tenn.) after once trailing by 15 points.

Cox is ranked among the top-10 in four statistical categories in Conference Carolinas: eighth in steals per game (1.6), ninth in three-pointers made per game (2.1), and 10th in both scoring (15.0 ppg) and three-point accuracy (40.3%).

He previously garnered the conference’s Player of the Week award earlier this season.

Francis Marion (9-4, 6-1), which again appeared among the other teams receiving votes in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region poll, will return to conference play this week with a home game against Erskine College on Saturday (Jan. 14) at 4 p.m. The Patriots are currently tied for second place, a half-game out of first place.

Cox is a graduate of the Cannon School and is majoring in accounting and finance.