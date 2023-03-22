FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior Liam Day has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the period of March 13-19.

Day, a native of Edenvale, South Africa, helped FMU win its only match of the week, a 6-1 victory over 42nd-ranked University of Mount Olive in both team’s conference opener.

Day teamed with Leonel Gonzalez to upset the 33rd-ranked doubles duo in the nation, Guilherme Zotin de Oliveira and Daniel Hammond, by a 6-2 score at the No. 1 position. Then he recorded the clinching singles point with 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 victory at No.1 singles over UMO's Zotin de Oliveira.

That win upped his season singles mark to 9-2, and he leads all Conference Carolinas players in wins at the No.1 position.

Francis Marion has won four straight matches and is 7-5 overall and 2-0 in conference play. FMU will play host to Belmont Abbey College on Friday at 2 p.m. and Converse University on Saturday at noon. Both matches will be played on the Kassab Courts and admission is free.

Day is a graduate of St. Benedicts College and is majoring in economics. Earlier this month, he was named to the Conference Carolinas Winter/Spring Academic All-Conference Team, and he is a two-time ITA Scholar-Athlete (2022, 2020).

This marks the second time this season a Patriot has garnered Player of the Week accolades, as sophomore Martin Barbera was honored on March 8.