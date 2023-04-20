FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion junior Liam Day is the Conference Carolinas Player of the Year, while junior Leonel Gonzalez and sophomore Martin Barbera also earned All-Conference recognition as the conference unveiled its post-season awards. Second-year FMU head coach Jay Evans was also honored as the Men’s Tennis Coach of the Year.

Day was also a first-team All-Conference selection along with Barbera, while Gonzalez garnered second-team accolades.

Day, a native of Edenvale, South Africa, posted regular-season records of 15-4 in singles and 12-4 in doubles (teamed with Gonzalez). He occupied the No.1 position in singles for FMU all season, lost only 11 sets this spring and completed conference play with a 7-1 mark.

He was also recently named to the Academic All-Conference squad, and was twice named the conference Player of the Week. Day’s three-year career records stand at 36-12 in singles and 35-10 in doubles. His career winning percentage of .778 in doubles is second best in program history.

He was a first-team All-Conference selection last season.

Barbera and Gonzalez are both native of Morelia, Mexico.

Barbera recorded a 15-4 singles record while playing at both the No. 2 (8-3) and No. 3 (7-1) positions this season. He lost 10 sets this spring and posted a 7-1 mark in conference play. He also registered a 9-8 doubles record playing at the No. 2 rung, and was named a conference Player of the Week.

Gonzalez was 11-7 in singles play, playing mainly at the No.4 position, and went unbeaten against conference opponents with an 8-0 mark. As mentioned above, he was 12-4 at No.1 doubles playing with Day.

Evans is in his second year at FMU, after previously coaching at West Virginia Wesleyan College and Davis & Elkins College.

The conference title was the first for the Patriot program since it shared the 1999 Peach Belt Conference championship.

The Patriots will play in the semifinals of the Conference Carolinas Tournament on Saturday at 2 p.m. against an opponent yet to be determined.

Day is a graduate of St. Benedicts College and is majoring in economics. Barbera is a product of Dwight Global High School and is majoring in sports management, while Gonzalez is a graduate of Instituto Vasco de Quiroga and Preuniversitaria and is majoring in business.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

FMU players

are honored

Francis Marion University senior Gabriel Karatantcheva and freshman Chelsea Seidewitz are all conference. Karatantcheva is first team, and Seidewitz is second.

Karatantcheva, a native of Sofia, Bulgaria, posted regular-season records of 11-7 in singles and 7-8 in doubles (teamed with sophomore Kim Venghaus). She occupied the No.1 position in singles for FMU all season, and completed conference play with a 6-2 mark. She was also recently named to the Academic All-Conference squad, and was named the conference Player of the Week once during the 2023 campaign. Karatantcheva’s four-year career records stand at 35-17 in singles and 28-22 in doubles. She has one year of eligibility remaining due to the covid pandemic.

Seidewitz, a native of Fassberg, Germany, recorded a 13-3 singles record, while playing mainly at the No.2 position, including a 7-1 record against conference opposition. She lost only 11 sets all spring. She teamed with junior Julie Martincova at the No.1 doubles spot and posted a 7-10 record.

She was named a conference Player of the Week. Francis Marion owns a 9-10 record and will enter this weekend’s Conference Carolinas Tournament as the seventh seed. The Patriots will play sixth-seeded Emmanuel College in the quarterfinals on Friday at 9 a.m.