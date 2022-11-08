FMU's Dore earns Elite 23 Award at XC Meet

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University junior Cullen Dore was presented the Conference Carolinas Elite 23 Award for men’s cross country at the recent championship meet in Spartanburg.

A native of Myrtle Beach and a product of Carolina Forest High School, Dore owns a cumulative 4.0 grade point average as a mass communications major.

The Elite 23 Award honors student-athletes with the highest cumulative GPA at their respective championship site. The award is modeled after the NCAA’s Elite 90 Award, allowing all student-athletes at the championship site to win the award.

Selection criteria requires that a student-athlete be at least a sophomore academically and athletically, and in at least his or her second year at their current institution.

Dore is a three-year letterman with the Patriots. He placed 88th at last weekend’s championship, completing the 8,000-meter course in 30:01.1.

Off the course, he recently began a three-year term on the NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee – one of only 28 members nationwide. He also serves on the Conference Carolinas SAAC and is president of the Francis Marion SAAC.

He was recently named to the Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference Team for 2022. He is a past selection to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team for 2021-22, and is a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for all four of his semesters.