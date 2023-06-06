FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior Cullen Dore and sophomore Andrew Lance have been named to the College Sports Communicators Men’s Cross Country/Track and Field 2023 Academic All-District Team that was released recently.

Selected by CSC, the All-District Team recognizes the area's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the track and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with the Academic All-America honorees to be announced on June 28.

Dore, a native of Myrtle Beach, owns a 3.955 cumulative grade point average as a mass communications major. He earns the All-District award for the second consecutive year.

A three-year letterwinner for the Patriots, he is currently serving a three-year term (2022-25) as a NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) national representative. He received both the school's Swamp Fox Academic Award and the Frankie Award for the Ray E. Thames Memorial Raise the Roof Award at the recent 2023 athletic awards gala. He was named to the Academic All-Conference Team for both cross country and track this past year. In addition to working with SAAC at the national level, he also serves on the conference and University SAAC groups. He is a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society, garnered Conference Presidential Honor Roll recognition twice, and was named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for all six of his semesters.

This past fall, he competed in four of five cross country meets and placed 88th at the 2022 Conference Carolinas Championships, where he was presented the Conference Carolinas Elite 23 Award. On the track this past spring, he competed in the 800-meters and the 1,500-meters.

Lance is a Columbia native and has a 3.592 GPA as a mechanical engineering major.

A two-year letterwinner in track, he was named to the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll in 2022, has been placed on the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll twice, and served on the University’s SAAC this past year.

He competes in the sprints (100- and 200-meters) and throws the javelin.

Dore is a product of Carolina Forest High School, while Lance is a graduate of Spring Valley High School.