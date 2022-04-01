FMU's Edwards earns Jack Bennett Award

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men’s basketball coach Gary Edwards has been named the recipient of the 2022 Jack Bennett Man of the Year Award from College Insider, Inc.

The Jack Bennett Award, which represents winning with integrity, is named in honor of the former coach at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. It is presented annually to a non-division I head coach who achieves success on the basketball court while displaying great moral integrity off of the court as well, as voted on by the awards committee. Coaches at the division II, division III, NAIA and JUCO ranks are eligible for the award.

Edwards guided a young FMU squad to a 13-15 mark this past season, the program’s first year as a member of Conference Carolinas.

In 16 seasons on the Francis Marion bench, he has guided the Patriots to 212 victories – second most in program history. He improved the Patriots' win total in each of his first four seasons in Florence. He also directed FMU to consecutive NCAA Tournament berths in 2018 and 2019, a first in program history.

Edwards is a past recipient of the Pee Dee Area Big Brothers Big Sisters Association's Eugene N. Zeigler Volunteer of the Year Award, and also writes a weekly column for the Morning News during the basketball season. He also directs his annual "Four Great Days of Summer" camp for area youth.

The Virginia Beach, Va., native has a career coaching mark of 601-478 covering 38 seasons. His teams have made eight national tournament appearances.

The Jack Bennett award committee is a 21-member panel, consisting of 12 current or retired coaches, three members of the national media and five collegeinsider.com staff members.

Bennett won five Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference titles, made five NCAA tournament appearances and won two national championships. In 34 seasons as a collegiate head coach, he compiled a record of 480-175.