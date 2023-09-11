FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior setter Kaylee Gillespie has been named the Conference Carolinas Volleyball Specialist of the Week for the week of Sept. 4-10.

This is the sixth time she has earned this award over the past three seasons.

The Pickens native averaged 8.64 assists and 3.71 digs per set in four matches last week. She also finished her week with four service aces and four blocks.

During play last week, Gillespie became just the fourth Francis Marion women’s volleyball player to surpass 2,500 career assists, and she registered three double-doubles.

In a five-set match with Lee University, she recorded 37 assists and 18 digs, and then posted 25 assists and 11 digs against 18th-ranked Wingate University. Her final double-double came against Shorter University with 33 assists and 15 digs.

Gillespie is presently third in Conference Carolinas with 8.15 assists per set and is 10th in digs per set at 3.70.

Francis Marion will play a pair of contests at the Lander University Invitational on Saturday: at 12:30 p.m. against Elizabeth City State University and at 5:30 p.m. against Fayetteville State University.

The Patriots will play their home opener and conference opener on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. against UNC Pembroke at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center in downtown Florence. The on-campus Smith University Center facility is currently undergoing renovations.

Gillespie is a two-time All-Conference selection and was an Academic All-Conference pick last season.