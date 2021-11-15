 Skip to main content
FMU's Gillespie named conference Specialist of the Week for 3rd time
FLORENCE, S.C. – For the third time this season, Francis Marion University sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie has been named the Conference Carolinas Volleyball Specialist of the Week, this time for the final week of the regular season, Nov. 8-14.

She was also awarded this honor for the opening week of the 2021 season that ended Sept. 5 and for the week ending Oct. 17.

A native of Pickens, Gillespie posted her 15th double-double of the season with 49 assists and 16 digs to lead Francis Marion to a 3-1 road win at UNC Pembroke that gave the Patriots the conference’s 2021 East Division championship. She also added two kills, one service ace, and one block, while directing the Patriot offense to a .242 team hitting percentage for the match.

By virtue of the division title, FMU (19-10) also earned a triple bye in the Conference Carolinas Tournament, advancing the Patriots directly into Friday’s semifinals at King University in Bristol, Tenn. Francis Marion will play at 5 p.m. on Friday against the Emmanuel/Mount Olive winner. The tournament championship match is slated for Saturday at 3 p.m.

For the season, Gillespie ranks third in the conference at 9.53 assists per set.

Gillespie is a former All-State selection at Pickens High School. She is a biology and business double major at FMU.

Kaylee Gillespie.JPG

Gillespie
