FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University cross country runner and track and field athlete Annalena Griffin has been named a finalist for the Conference Carolinas’ 2022-23 Murphy Osborne Award.

The winner of the award will be officially announced on Thursday, March 16. The Murphy Osborne Award is Conference Carolinas' Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete Award.

Student-Athletes are nominated by their institutions based on their academic, athletic and service accomplishments. The Faculty Athletic Representatives (FARs) from all Conference Carolinas institutions submit institutional nominations and votes are cast by the FARs.

To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be a December or May graduating senior or a first-year graduate student completing athletic eligibility at the same institution as undergraduate matriculation. The student-athlete must be a full-time student at the time of nomination, must have been a full-time student at the member school for at least two years and must be a starter or important substitute in a conference sport.

The award is named for longtime educator and college and university administrator Dr. Murphy Osborne.

Griffin, a 6-1 native of Taylors, S.C., is a three-year letterwinner in both cross country and track. She was the Patriots’ second finisher in all five cross country meets last fall. She was selected to the Conference Carolinas Fall Academic All-Conference Team for 2022.

A biology major, she owns a 3.614 grade point average. She is a member of the Pre Vet Club (and has served as vice president), has served two years on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for all five of her semesters. She was part of the Peach Belt Conference All-Sportsmanship Team in 2020, was named to the Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll in 2021, and selected to the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll in 2022. She is a member of both Tri Beta and Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) honor society.

Griffin is a product of Greer Middle College Charter High School.