FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior softball outfielder Danielle Karacson has been named to the Conference Carolinas’ inaugural All-Community Service Team that was announced on Tuesday (June 27).

To be eligible for the award, the student must be a junior or senior in academic status and own a grade point average of 2.7 or higher. In addition, the student must have completed at least two full-time semesters at the institution.

A native of Bartow, Fla., Karacson batted .339 this past season with 51 runs scored, 19 doubles, 14 home runs, and a school-record 65 runs batted in. She registered a .408 on-base percentage and slugged at a .701 clip en route to earning both All-Conference and All-Region accolades and being named to the Academic All-Conference squad. She registered 16 multi-hit games and a team-best 15 multi-RBI contests, and during the season had a 17-game hitting streak.

She helped lead the Patriots to a 42-13 record that equaled the school record for wins in a season. Francis Marion captured the Conference Carolinas tournament title and earned an NCAA Tournament invitation for the second consecutive year.

She graduated in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology, while also studying psychology. She finished with a 3.493 grade point average.

She ended her career as the program’s all-time leader for doubles with 62, while ranking second in RBIs (155), third in runs scored (157), and fifth in home runs (25).

Karacson is a product of Bartow High School.