FMU's Larkins tabbed as conference Freshman of the Month

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University libero Zoie Larkins has been named the Conference Carolinas Volleyball Freshman of the Month for October.

This is FMU’s first season as a member of the Division II conference.

A native of Kingsport, Tenn., Larkins played in all 34 sets covering 10 matches during the month. She averaged 4.71 digs per set and recorded 31 assists and nine service aces while helping the Patriots to an 8-2 record. Her top defensive effort was a 24-dig performance in a five-set win over UNC Pembroke.

Francis Marion is 16-10 overall and tied for first place in the Conference Carolinas’ East Division standings with a 12-2 league mark.

FMU playes King University (Tenn.) on Saturday at 2 p.m. to conclude the program’s regular-season home schedule for 2021.