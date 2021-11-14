FMU's late rally not enough as Chowan wins conference title match

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was a defensive battle and an offensive stalemate through the first 70-plus minutes of Sunday’s Conference Carolinas Men’s Soccer Tournament championship at the Florence Soccer Complex.
But second-seeded Chowan had been pushing the pace offensively for quite some time – outshooting top-seeded Francis Marion University in the second half at that point.
Despite several key defensive plays during that span, the wall FMU built in front of goalkeeper Noah Craig was finally breached when Timo De Graaf put a corner kick feed from Erik Ruiz into the back of the net as Chowan was able to finally push through at the 75:35 mark.
Ruiz added what turned out to be the game-winning goal a little over 10 minutes later as the Hawks held off a furious Patriots surge at the end for a 2-1 victory.
Chowan (13-3-1) earns the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division II Tournament. Francis Marion (12-5-2), the regular-season champion, will have to wait until Monday evening to see if it picked up an at-large bid.
The loss is the first for the Patriots in conference play this season (11-1-1) and also snaps their 11-match unbeaten streak.
“I think it was a good season overall,” third-year FMU coach Luis Rincon said. “It’s a sour taste, I think. We gave them too much at the beginning and (we) could have been in a different position.
“But we’ve got to look forward and learn from that. I’m very happy with the team. They fought until the end.”
Sunday marked the third straight year Rincon's squad has made it to at least the conference tournament championship game. FMU won the Peach Belt Conference title in 2019 and placed second in the pandemic-delayed 2020 tournament that was not held until the spring of 2021.
"We have set a standard − three finals in a row," Rincon said. "That's not easy. That shows a lot of character and a winning culture that we've created here and that they guys have created throughout these three years.
"I'm not content, but I'm pleased with everything overall."
Chowan’s second goal came after the Patriots were forced to take a few more chances in order to try to even the score. FMU nearly did that with just under two minutes to go. Back-to-back shots by Javier Bello were turned aside by Hawks goalkeeper Charlie Farrar on two highlight reel saves.
FMU finally got the ball past Farrar with five seconds to go. Sam Pollard’s shot ricocheted of the left and then the right goalposts before going in for the lone Patriots' tally.
But it proved to be too little, too late. Chowan outshot FMU 21-14 for the game and 7-4 in shots on goal. The Patriots did not register a shot on goal in the first half and Farrar only had to make three saves, including the big two in the final moments.
“We needed to keep possession – we needed to have the ball...” Rincon said. “That’s something where we weren’t composed at times and that’s how the first goal came up.
“You have to learn from your own mistakes.”
Craig, who made five saves in the match, was named to the All-Tournament team along with Jafet Santiago and Mauricio Castorino for the Patriots.
Ruiz was named the tournament MVP for Chowan.