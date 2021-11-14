FMU's late rally not enough as Chowan wins conference title match

“But we’ve got to look forward and learn from that. I’m very happy with the team. They fought until the end.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday marked the third straight year Rincon's squad has made it to at least the conference tournament championship game. FMU won the Peach Belt Conference title in 2019 and placed second in the pandemic-delayed 2020 tournament that was not held until the spring of 2021.

"We have set a standard − three finals in a row," Rincon said. "That's not easy. That shows a lot of character and a winning culture that we've created here and that they guys have created throughout these three years.

"I'm not content, but I'm pleased with everything overall."

Chowan’s second goal came after the Patriots were forced to take a few more chances in order to try to even the score. FMU nearly did that with just under two minutes to go. Back-to-back shots by Javier Bello were turned aside by Hawks goalkeeper Charlie Farrar on two highlight reel saves.

FMU finally got the ball past Farrar with five seconds to go. Sam Pollard’s shot ricocheted of the left and then the right goalposts before going in for the lone Patriots' tally.