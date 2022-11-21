FMU's Lauryn Taylor named CC'S player of week

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will open Conference Carolinas play on Tuesday when the Patriots entertain Chowan in the Smith University Center. Additionally, FMU junior center Lauryn Taylor has been selected as the conference’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.

Tuesday’s doubleheader will begin with the women’s contest at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

The Patriot women (1-3) were picked to finish third in the preseason coaches’ poll, while Chowan (3-1) was tabbed for fifth place.

The Francis Marion men (1-1) were picked to place fourth in the preseason rankings, while the Hawks (0-2) were predicted to finish eighth.

Taylor, a 5-11 native of Blythewood, S.C., averaged 17.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in two contests last, while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 7-of-11 at the foul line. She also recorded four steals, two assists, and one blocked shot.

Her week included a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) in a home win over Newberry College and then 16 points and six boards in narrow road loss at Fayetteville State University.

Taylor, an All-Conference and All-Region selection last season, is a product of Spring Valley High School and is majoring in psychology.

