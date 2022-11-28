 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGES

FMU's Lee earns weekly conference award

112922-fmn-sports-fmu-p1.JPG

Francis Marion University sophomore guard Kiana Lee was named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

 FMU ATHLETICS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University sophomore guard Kiana Lee has been selected the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week of the Nov. 21-27.

Lee becomes the second Patriot to garner the award this year as junior center Lauryn Taylor earned the honor for each of the opening two weeks of the season.

Lee, a 5-foot-7 native of North Augusta, posted a double-double during a home conference win over Chowan University in the Patriots’ only action last week.

She scored 19 points (one shy of her career high) and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds, while recording two assists, three steals, and a blocked shot.

She stands sixth in the conference in scoring at 13.0 points per game, fourth in rebounding (7.2 rebounds per contest), 12th in three-pointers made per game (1.4), 20th in assists per game (1.6), fifth in minutes played per game (32.8), and 10th in blocks per game (0.6).

Francis Marion played Monday night against unbeaten Lenoir-Rhyne University.

The Patriots will return to conference play with a 5 p.m. tip-off at UNC Pembroke on Wednesday, and then FMU will host Belmont Abbey College on Saturday at 2 p.m.

