FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior second baseman Megan Matsil has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Softball Player of the Week for the period of April 17-23.

Matsil, a 5-foot-2 native of Indian Trail, N.C., batted .667 (8-for-12) in four games last week with five runs scored, a double, a triple, two homers and nine runs batted in. She recorded a 1.417 slugging percentage and did not commit an error in 14 fielding chances. She had multi-RBIs in all four games and multi-hits in three of the contests.

She currently owns an 18-game hitting streak and a streak of safely reaching base that has reached 29 games.

For the season, Matsil is batting a team-best .474 with 43 runs scored, 14 doubles, five home runs, and 40 RBIs. She has registered a .512 on-base percentage and is 5-of-6 in stolen bases, while fielding at a .970 clip.

She ranks among the Top-10 in the conference in numerous categories: third in hits and batting average, tied for fifth in doubles, tied for seventh in hit-by-pitches, eighth in OPS, and ninth in on-base percentage. She also ranks 11th in slugging percentage and is tied for 12th in RBIs. She is among the toughest in the nation to strikeout, having fanned only four times in 174 plate appearances.

Francis Marion enters this week’s conference tournament with a 37-11 record and is the third seed. FMU will face sixth-seeded North Greenville University (26-22) in a first-round game on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Tyger River Park complex in Duncan.

Matsil has also been named to the Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference Team each of the past two seasons (2023 and 2022).