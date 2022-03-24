FMU's Mattox closing in on NCAA Division II record

FLORENCE, S.C. – There’s a scene in the movie “Moneyball” where Oakland A’s scouts are asking then general manager Billy Beane why he likes a player so much.

Beane points to Peter Brand, playing the role of assistant GM, who responds simply with, “Because he gets on base.”

Todd Mattox would likely have ranked high on Beane’s list. Since the tail end of the 2020 season, the Francis Marion University standout has reached base safely in every single one of the Patriots’ games – via hit, walk, intentional walk or hit by pitch.

The fifth-year senior from Blythewood High School has run his streak to 68 consecutive games and now sits 21 away from breaking the NCAA Division II record currently held by Catawaba’s Craige Lyerly (88 from 2009 through 2010).

The Patriots (15-10 overall, 5-7 Conference Carolinas) begin a three-game series at Emmanuel College on Friday. If FMU plays the remainder of its scheduled games and Mattox continues to reach base, he would potentially tie and then break the record during an April 29 home doubleheader against King University – the final regular-season series of the year.

But Mattox isn’t likely to give the streak much thought between now and then, instead focusing on his normal approach at the plate – one that’s made him extremely successful in his tenure at FMU.

“I just try to stick to what I’ve been doing,” Mattox said. “I’m just trying every game to have good at bats. In certain situations, I need to get on base when we’re down two runs or something like that. Need to get something going.

“But I’m just basically trying to do that. Whenever I’m hitting, I don’t really think about it all that much. Bad things happen if you start overthinking at the plate.”

That hasn’t been an issue thus far. Mattox is a career .388 hitter with the Patriots and has a .445 on-base percentage. He’s played and started 79 career games and has only not reached base safely three times – all coming in 2020.

He was team MVP last year after batting .405 with 62 hits and 41 runs driven in, and has been the team’s best hitter overall the past two seasons, coach Art Inabinet said.

“(He) sparks your offense and keeps people on base,” the longtime FMU coach added. “Not only does he drive in runs for us in the three hole, but provides opportunities for Leniel Gonzalez and Darius Nobles to drive in runs as well.

“Todd’s a big part of our offense, and he’s a special guy.”

As one might expect, there have been a few near-misses that have kept the streak alive. It was almost squashed during the opening game of the 2021 season before Mattox was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning.

The closest call came this year against Belmont Abbey on Feb. 18 when a ninth-inning intentional walk provided the key moment. Mattox was 0 for 3 that game and was scheduled to be the fourth batter of that inning.

Still, he’s mostly gotten on base the old-fashioned way by coming up with at least one hit. Mattox finished the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign on an eight-game hitting streak and had streaks of 11 and 12 games during 2021.

Mattox started the year with a six-game hitting streak and currently has another six-game one going.

“I’m normally looking for a pitch that I can do some damage with,” he said. “In good hitter’s counts, I’m looking for a pitch that I can hammer somewhere and make something happen.

“Whenever I’m hitting, I’m always trying to hit the ball hard somewhere. I’ve had that drilled into me. But I’m always looking to put the ball in play and make the defense have to make plays.”

Being patient at the plate is something that Mattox has worked on, he said, especially with the lineup he has behind him. He walked eight times in all of 2021, but already has eight free passes this season.

“I’ve got guys behind me that are going to compete in the box and have really good at bats,” Mattox said. “Anytime I’m able to get on base, I feel really confident in those guys behind me.”

It’s that type of drive to get better that has separated Mattox in his time at Francis Marion, Inabinet said.

“He’s one of the hardest workers we have at practice,” Inabinet said. “And to have one of your best players – if not your best player – be one of your hardest workers, that’s a really a good sign for your team. He’s been a leader for our program, but at the same time also performed defensively and offensively.”

