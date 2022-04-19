FMU's Mattox nabs Player of the Week honor

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior third baseman Todd Mattox has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Baseball Player of the Week for the week ending April 17.

He becomes the second Patriot to earn the honor in as many weeks, after second baseman Tanner Wakefield garnered the award the prior week.

Mattox batted .524 in four games last week (all Patriot wins) with eight runs scored, three doubles, a homer, and 10 runs batted in. He posted a .810 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .542.

After having his streak of safely reaching base snapped at 79 games – only nine shy of the NCAA II record – in the mid-week 8-5 12-inning win over Lander University (in which he went 0-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly), he went 11-for-17 in a three-game road sweep of Chowan University. During the sweep, he registered back-to-back games where he had five and four hits respectively.

For the season, he ranks third in the conference with a .416 average. He leads Conference Carolinas in hits (67) and triples (5) and also ranks sixth in runs scored (48), seventh in on-base percentage (.497), tied for seventh in doubles (14), and tied for ninth in being hit by pitches (11). He has started all 40 games this season and has driven in 39 runs.

Last year, he earned All-Conference and All-Region honors while becoming only the 10th Patriot in program history to bat .400 or better (he finished at .405).

Mattox is a business major. He is a graduate of Blythewood High School, and played two years at USC Lancaster before transferring to Francis Marion.

He has helped lead FMU to 12 wins in its last 14 games, as the Patriots are now 27-13 overall and in fourth place in the conference standings at 15-9. Francis Marion will play a non-conference game at Augusta University on Wednesday at 3 p.m., before opening a key conference series at home against local-rival UNC Pembroke on Friday at 6 p.m. (followed by a doubleheader on Saturday at 2 p.m.).