FMU's Mattox named to second All-Region squad

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior third baseman Todd Mattox has been selected to a second postseason All-Region Team, this time the D2CCA (Conference Commissioners Association) All-Southeast Region squad.

He was chosen to the 17-member second-team team.

Last month, he was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) 2021 All-Southeast Region Team, also as a second-team selection.

The Winnsboro native batted .405 this past season to become only the 10th Patriot to reach the .400 mark. He shared the team lead in runs scored with 36, while registering six doubles, four triples, five home runs, and a team-leading 41 runs batted in. His OPS of 1.048 was second among Patriot regulars as was his .595 slugging percentage.

He was twice named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week in 2021 and was named the FMU Team MVP.

He reached base safely in all 35 games (and 43 straight dating back to 2020), and hit safely in 31 of 35 games with 19 multi-hit games. He also posted 11 multi-RBI games, batted .429 with runners in scoring position, and recorded hitting streaks of 11 and 12 games.

Francis Marion completed its 2021 season with an 18-17 overall mark and tied for ninth in the program’s final year of Peach Belt Conference competition. The Patriots will move to Conference Carolinas in the fall.