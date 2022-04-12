FMU's Moore, Wakefield garner weekly honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University graduate student Tanner Wakefield and junior right-hander Austin Moore have been named the Conference Carolinas Baseball Player and Pitcher of the Week respectively, for the week ending April 10.

Moore was also named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Southeast Pitcher of the Week.

Moore, a product of South Florence High School, made his first career start in the win over Wingate and tossed six shutout innings to earn his first career victory. He allowed only six hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out six.

Through his first two years as a Patriot, Moore was used as a designated hitter and pinch hitter, appearing in 37 contests. This season, he has made nine mound appearances and posted a 3.72 earned run average with 16 strikeouts in 19.1 innings of work.

Wakefield, who played both second base and left field last week, batted .692 (9-for-13) in four games last week as the Patriots took a series from the University of Mount Olive and defeated second-ranked Wingate University 8-0. The Gainesville, Ga., native scored seven runs, and recorded two doubles, five runs batted in, and a stolen base, while slugging .846 for the week.

He recorded multiple hits in three of the four games, while extending his hitting streak to 20 games, equaling the fifth longest streak in program history. He went 3-for-3 in the win over Wingate, the defending NCAA Division II champions, and 6-for-10 in the series vs UMO.

Wakefield is second in the conference in batting with a .424 average. He has scored 35 runs in 35 games and registered 13 doubles, a homer, 26 RBI, a team-high seven stolen bases and a .480 on-base percentage.