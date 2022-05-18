FMU's Patterson earns CoSIDA Academic All-District honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior infielder Ashtyn Patterson has been selected to the prestigious 2022 CoSIDA Academic All-District Softball Team for District III of NCAA Division II.

Selected by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America), the All-District Team recognizes the area’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America® program separately recognizes softball honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, with the Academic All-America honorees to be announced in June.

A native of Andersonville, Tenn., Patterson finished her career at FMU with a perfect 4.00 grade point average as an art education and psychology double major. She earned her undergraduate degree earlier this month.

On the diamond, Patterson led Francis Marion in batting (.372 average), runs scored (57), stolen bases (8-of-10), and on-base percentage (.488). Her runs and on-base percentage were the second- and fifth-highest single-season marks respectively in program history.

She also registered 13 doubles, four home runs, and 33 runs batted in. She safely reached base in 51 of the team’s 55 contests, including the first 36 games of the season.

Earlier this spring, she was named to the Conference Carolinas first-team All-Conference Team, the conference’s All-Defensive Team, and the Academic All-Conference Team.

She helped lead FMU to a 33-22 record, an appearance in the Conference Carolinas Tournament title game, and the program’s third-ever NCAA Division II National Tournament bid.

For her work in the classroom, Patterson earned the Swamp Fox Academic Award for 2021-22. She garnered NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete in 2021, was named to the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction for 2021, and was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society. She received a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award in both 2020 and 2021, was selected to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll in 2021, and was named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for all six of her semesters.

Patterson is a product of Union County High School.

The CoSIDA Academic All-District teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada.

The Division II and III CoSIDA Academic All-America programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2021-22 Divisions II and III Academic All-America programs.