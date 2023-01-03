 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
featured
LOCAL COLLEGES

FMU's Pierce Conference Carolinas player of week

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University sophomore center Jonah Pierce has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period of Dec. 27-Jan. 2.

Pierce, a 6-8 native of Sanford, Fla., scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds in the Patriots’ only action of the week, an 87-75 win over local-rival Coker University on Dec. 30. He connected on 9-of-11 field goal attempts, while also handing out three assists and blocking two shots. It marked his third double-double of the year and 13th of his young career.

Pierce is averaging 10.8 points per game this season and ranks first in the conference in field goal accuracy (66.2%), and second in both rebounding (8.8 per game) and blocked shots (1.7 per contest).

He previously garnered the weekly defensive award once this season and twice last year as a freshman.

People are also reading…

Francis Marion (7-4, 4-1), which appeared among the other teams receiving votes in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region poll, will return to conference play this week with a pair of games. FMU will play at Lees-McRae College on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will host King University (Tenn.) on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Patriots are currently tied for second place, a half-game out of first place.

Pierce is a graduate of Seminole High School and is majoring in nursing.

MBB23 Jonah Pierce IMG_6338.jpg

Pierce

 FMU
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rally driver Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert