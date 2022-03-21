FMU's Pierce goes from walk-on to top freshman in the conference

FLORENCE, S.C. – Motivation isn’t something Jonah Pierce lacks.

The Sanford, Fla., native had that in abundance before he ever stepped foot on the court at Francis Marion University – as a freshman walk-on.

“I went to a camp they had in late June,” Pierce said of what led him to eventually suiting up for the Patriots. “I came here and definitely wanted to prove myself to anyone who doubted that I could (play) at this level.”

A Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year honor would certainly seem to put that question to rest for good.

After coming off the bench for the first three games, Pierce played himself into FMU’s starting lineup and never looked back as he became not only a cornerstone for the Patriots, but one of the top players in the conference.

Pierce won the CC Freshman of the Month award three straight times from November through January and earned the starting nod in 24 of FMU’s 28 games this season. He finished averaging 13 points and 8.1 rebounds – which ranked 23rd and fourth overall in conference play, respectively.

“It’s a great honor considering that I came in as a walk-on, and so going from that to Freshman of the Year is a real accomplishment for me,” he said.

The eye-popping year likely took some teams, scouts and coaches by surprise, including Gary Edwards. The longtime Patriots coach wasn’t shocked by Pierce’s ability, but by how quickly he was able to tap into that potential.

“I knew he could be a good college basketball player, but I had no idea that he would blossom so quickly and have the freshman year he ended up having,” Edwards said. “Most freshmen usually need to redshirt and they need some strength and some seasoning. While Jonah still needs all those things as he matures physically, he just had a knack for putting the ball in the basket.

“He doesn’t overpower people in there, but he gets the ball to the rim and in a position where he can score it that’s very hard to teach.”

Pierce’s scoring ability was evident since FMU’s second game where he came off the bench to put up 16 points – second-most on the team.

He followed that with seven straight double-digit performances, including three 20-plus-point contests. He finished with at least 10 points in 20 games and with at least 20 in six games, including a career-high 26 against North Greenville on Feb. 11.

“Our first exhibition game, I didn’t perform how I knew I could,” Pierce said. “It really showed me what I needed to work on. The coaches were really helpful and I was able to get in the gym and really focus on improving.

“So I was able to adapt pretty quickly after that.”

That included being able to use all of his 6-foot-8, 210-pound frame to go up against larger defenders and still make plays.

“He’s got outstanding footwork and he has a very quick release,” Edwards said. “The ball’s in the basket before a bigger or more powerful defender has an opportunity to do anything about it. So I think he surprised a lot of people – certainly in our conference this year.”

Pierce also posted 10 double-doubles on the season and was named the CC Defensive Player of the Week twice, which was another source of pride, he said.

“I had some high school coaches who said I was lazy on defense, so getting that Defensive Player of the Week really proved that I could do it and that I could adapt at this level,” Pierce said.

And he’s certainly not done trying to improve his game either with even loftier goals in mind for next season.

Edwards isn’t betting against him.

“You could see the confidence improving each game and his rebounding and his shooting improving,” he said. “…His ceiling is up to him – unlimited. He’s got all the tools and if he continues to progress and get better, he can be up there with the best that’s ever played at Francis Marion.

“And if his aspirations are to play beyond that, I think those are realistic dreams as well, because of how hard a worker he is and how much work he knows still has to be done.”

