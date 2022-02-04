FMU's Pierce tabbed as Freshman of the Month for 3rd time

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the third consecutive month, Francis Marion University’s Jonah Pierce has been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Month, this time for January.

Pierce, a 6-foot-8 center from Sanford, Fla., averaged 7.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in nine contests during the month. He connected on 48.1 percent of his field goal attempts and recorded 14 blocks, 10 assists, and eight steals.

He posted two double-doubles: a 16-point 10-rebound outing against Belmont Abbey College on Jan. 15 and a 10-point 10-rebound showing against Chowan University on Jan. 11.

Pierce, a product of Seminole High School, is fourth on the Patriots in scoring at 11.8 ppg and leads the team in rebounding at 7.9 rpg, field goal percentage at 60.4 percent, and blocked shots with 24.

In addition to his early monthly awards, he was previously named the conference Defensive Player of the Week for Nov. 15-21.

FMU will play at King (Tenn.) University on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.