FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University graduate student relief pitcher Cory Poulsen was presented the Conference Carolinas Elite 23 Award for baseball at the 2023 championship tournament in Gastonia, N.C.

A native of Bel Air, Md., Poulsen owns a cumulative 4.0 grade point average as a graduate student working on a Master of Education in Teaching and Learning degree. He earned his undergraduate degree in 2022, a Bachelor of Science degree in political science (criminal justice).

The Elite 23 Award honors student-athletes with the highest cumulative GPA at their respective championship site. The award is modeled after the NCAA’s Elite 90 Award, allowing all student-athletes at the championship site to win the award.

Selection criteria requires that a student-athlete be at least a sophomore academically and athletically, and in at least his or her second year at their current institution.

Poulsen is a three-year letterman with the Patriots after transferring from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

He has appeared in 21 games this season, second most on the squad, with no record and a 5.40 earned run average. He has fanned 13 batters in 16.2 innings of work.

During his entire career, he is 3-4 with five saves and 74 strikeouts in 88.2 innings during 81 mound appearances.

He was named to the Conference Carolinas Spring Academic All-Conference Team in 2022, and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on four occasions.

He becomes the fourth Patriot to win an Elite 23 Award this school year, joining men’s cross country runner Cullen Dore, men’s soccer player Alvaro Zamora, and women’s softball first baseman Grace Trautman.