FMU's Redparth nets career-high in 69-62 road loss

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Francis Marion University senior swingman Holden Redparth scored a career-high 29 points, including six three-pointers, but the Patriots dropped a 69-62 road decision to Augusta University on Wednesday in Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball action.
Francis Marion (3-6, 3-6) will return home to host Clayton State University on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Redparth connected on 10-of-17 field goal attempts and was 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. He also picked off five rebounds. FMU junior guard Alex Cox added 18 points and a career-high equaling seven rebounds.
Tyree Myers led Augusta (5-3, 3-3) with 34 points, including six three-pointers of his own.
A three-pointer by Cox gave FMU an early 12-9 advantage, but Augusta erased that with an immediate 9-0 spurt. Freshman guard Ja’Von Anderson drained a shot from beyond the arc that brought FMU within 31-30 with 4:14 left before halftime. However, Augusta again answered back, this time with an 8-0 run en route to a 39-33 lead at intermission.
Redparth nailed a three-pointer to open the second half scoring and got FMU within one possession at 39-36. The Jaguars accounted for the game’s next three buckets and claimed a 45-37 advantage. The margin would later swell to 57-45 at the 12:22 mark.
The Patriots held Augusta scoreless for nearly four minute and Redparth accounted for five points as FMU pulled within 57-50. Augusta scored six straight points to go up 63-50, but a lay-in by Uhana Ochan and a three-pointer by Redparth cut the deficit to 65-57 with 2:47 left.
Two free throws by the Jaguars were offset by another Redparth triple that made the score 67-60 with 1:10 remaining. However, two more free throws by Augusta iced the decision.
FMU connected on 39.7 percent of its field goal attempts, including 12-of-32 from three-point range, while sinking 4-of-8 free throws. Augusta shot 53.2 percent from the floor, including 9-of-23 from long range, and made 10-of-14 charity tosses.