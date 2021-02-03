 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FMU's Redparth nets career-high in 69-62 road loss
0 comments
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FMU's Redparth nets career-high in 69-62 road loss

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Francis Marion University senior swingman Holden Redparth scored a career-high 29 points, including six three-pointers, but the Patriots dropped a 69-62 road decision to Augusta University on Wednesday in Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball action.

Francis Marion (3-6, 3-6) will return home to host Clayton State University on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Redparth connected on 10-of-17 field goal attempts and was 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. He also picked off five rebounds. FMU junior guard Alex Cox added 18 points and a career-high equaling seven rebounds.

Tyree Myers led Augusta (5-3, 3-3) with 34 points, including six three-pointers of his own.

A three-pointer by Cox gave FMU an early 12-9 advantage, but Augusta erased that with an immediate 9-0 spurt. Freshman guard Ja’Von Anderson drained a shot from beyond the arc that brought FMU within 31-30 with 4:14 left before halftime. However, Augusta again answered back, this time with an 8-0 run en route to a 39-33 lead at intermission.

Redparth nailed a three-pointer to open the second half scoring and got FMU within one possession at 39-36. The Jaguars accounted for the game’s next three buckets and claimed a 45-37 advantage. The margin would later swell to 57-45 at the 12:22 mark.

The Patriots held Augusta scoreless for nearly four minute and Redparth accounted for five points as FMU pulled within 57-50. Augusta scored six straight points to go up 63-50, but a lay-in by Uhana Ochan and a three-pointer by Redparth cut the deficit to 65-57 with 2:47 left.

Two free throws by the Jaguars were offset by another Redparth triple that made the score 67-60 with 1:10 remaining. However, two more free throws by Augusta iced the decision.

FMU connected on 39.7 percent of its field goal attempts, including 12-of-32 from three-point range, while sinking 4-of-8 free throws. Augusta shot 53.2 percent from the floor, including 9-of-23 from long range, and made 10-of-14 charity tosses.

HOLDEN REDPARTH.JPG

Redparth

 FMU ATHLETICS
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert