FMU's Redparth nets career-high in 69-62 road loss

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Francis Marion University senior swingman Holden Redparth scored a career-high 29 points, including six three-pointers, but the Patriots dropped a 69-62 road decision to Augusta University on Wednesday in Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball action.

Francis Marion (3-6, 3-6) will return home to host Clayton State University on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Redparth connected on 10-of-17 field goal attempts and was 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. He also picked off five rebounds. FMU junior guard Alex Cox added 18 points and a career-high equaling seven rebounds.

Tyree Myers led Augusta (5-3, 3-3) with 34 points, including six three-pointers of his own.

A three-pointer by Cox gave FMU an early 12-9 advantage, but Augusta erased that with an immediate 9-0 spurt. Freshman guard Ja’Von Anderson drained a shot from beyond the arc that brought FMU within 31-30 with 4:14 left before halftime. However, Augusta again answered back, this time with an 8-0 run en route to a 39-33 lead at intermission.

Redparth nailed a three-pointer to open the second half scoring and got FMU within one possession at 39-36. The Jaguars accounted for the game’s next three buckets and claimed a 45-37 advantage. The margin would later swell to 57-45 at the 12:22 mark.