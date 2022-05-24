FMU's Rials, Vance garner Southland Conference academic honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior Michael Rials and junior Mitchell Vance have been named to the 2022 Southland Conference Academic All-Conference Team for men’s golf that was announced Tuesday.

Rials was tabbed for the five-member first team, while Vance was named to the second team.

Francis Marion joined Houston Baptist University and Nicholls State University as the only Southland Conference institutions with multiple players recognized.

Rials, a native of Florence and a product of Trinity Collegiate School, has a 3.75 grade point average as double major in both finance and economics. He earned his undergraduate degree earlier this month magna cum laude.

During the season he competed in six of 10 events and compiled a 75.72 stroke average. His play included a low round of 70 and two Top-25 finishes. A four-year letterman, he has played in 52 career rounds.

He is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll 10 times. He was selected to the Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll twice and has served on the university‘s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for the past four years.

Vance, a native of Hartsville and a graduate of Hartsville High School, owns a 3.09 GPA as a marketing major. Earlier this month, Vance was selected a third-team All-Conference performer for his play on the course.

He competed in nine of 10 events during the 2021-22 season and posted a 74.07 stroke average. He registered eight rounds of par or better, including a low round of 67, and three Top-10 finishes. A three-year letterman, he has played 53 career rounds as a Patriot.

Vance has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on three occasions, and has served on the SAAC for the past two years.

Francis Marion placed second at the recent Southland Conference Championship Tournament in the Patriots’ first year as an affiliate member of the NCAA Division I conference.