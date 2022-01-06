FMU's Rollins, SaintCyr Jr. net career highs in loss to UNC Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.C. – Despite career highs from guards Tionne Rollins and Farid SaintCyr Jr., Francis Marion University dropped an 84-71 road decision to 20th-ranked UNC Pembroke on Thursday in Conference Carolinas men's basketball play.

The Patriots were playing for the first time in 19 days. FMU will go back on the road to square off against King University (Tenn.), on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Rollins finished with 21 points and SaintCyr Jr. 15, while senior Alex Cox scored 11 points. Rollins shot 5-of-8 from behind the arc and the two guards would end with three steals each. Cox had five rebounds.

Jordan Ratliffe led UNCP (11-1, 8-1) in points with 21 and Tyrell Kirk added 17 points and six rebounds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Patriots began the first five minutes of the contest down 13-0, until a free throw from freshmen guard Jose Benitez made it 13-1. FMU would begin to get in the groove by cutting the deficit to 10 points with 11 minutes left in the first half.