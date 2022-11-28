FMU's SaintCyr Jr. nets career-high 18 points in 83-64 loss

FLORENCE, S.C. – A hot-shooting Newberry College squad gradually pulled away from Francis Marion University in the second half to claim an 83-64 non-conference victory on Monday in men’s basketball play.

Francis Marion (3-3) will return to Conference Carolinas play on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. contest at nationally ranked UNC Pembroke in the latest installment of the Battle for I-95. The next home game for the Patriots will be Saturday against Belmont Abbey College at 4 p.m.

Sophomore guard Farid SaintCyr Jr. led FMU with a career-high 18 points, including four three-pointers. The 6-foot-1 product of Miami Preparatory School also dished out three assists and registered seven steals – one shy of the school single-game record.

Sophomore 6-8 center Jonah Pierce scored 10 points, while senior guards Doug Alves and Alex Cox added nine points each.

Freshman reserve guard Caleb Byrd paced four Newberry players in double figures with 13 points as the Wolves improved to 5-2.

Newberry took an early 6-2 advantage, but Francis Marion quickly erased that with a 12-4 spurt. The Patriot lead would swell to 22-14 after a fast-break lay-in by Cox with 12:12 left before halftime.

The Wolves rallied with an 18-2 run as FMU suffered through a six-minute scoreless drought. The margin would reach 10 at 39-29 before Patriot junior forward Yohan-Steve Yebga canned a floater in the lane at the halftime horn.

A three-pointer by SaintCyr Jr. early in the second stanza trimmed the deficit to seven at 41-34, but that would be as close as the Patriots would get. The margin would remain in double figures for the final 13:27 of the contest.

Francis Marion shot 43.1 percent from the floor and was 6-of-13 at the foul line, while Newberry connected on 54.4 percent of its shots and was 14-of-25 at the stripe.