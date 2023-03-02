FRICO, Texas – Francis Marion University senior Grant Sellers has been named the Southland Conference Men’s Golfer of the Month for February.

Sellers is the third Patriot to earn this honor since Francis Marion joined the conference as an associate member for golf in the fall of 2021, joining Mitchell Vance and Casper Kennedy.

A native of McBee, Sellers earned medalist honors at the recent Wexford Intercollegiate Tournament held on Hilton Head Island. He also led the Patriots to a third-place team finish.

He carded rounds of 72, 67, and 73 to finish at 4-under-par 212 total and capture the players’ championship by two strokes. It was his first career win and his fourth Top-5 finish in a lengthy career that has spanned 39 tournaments.

His 54-hole score was only one shot off his career-best set at the Wofford Invitational Tournament in 2021. He finished the event with 10 birdies and an eagle. His second-round tally of five-under 67 equaled his career-best round.

For the season, Sellers owns a 73.33 stroke average over 18 rounds.

Francis Marion is slated to compete in three tournaments in March: the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate, March 6-7 in Aiken; the ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley, March 20-21; and the (UNCW) Seahawk Intercollegiate, March 26-27.

In his career as a Patriot, he has recorded a 73.92 stroke average.