FMU's Stanley earns Conference Carolinas weekly honor

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior forward Jasmine Stanley has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, for the period of Jan. 9-15.

Stanley, a 6-foot-1 native of North Myrtle Beach, posted a double-double, her third of the season, with 17 points and 11 rebounds in FMU's only game last week, a 75-41 win over Erskine College. She connected on 7-of-14 field goal attempts and was 3-of-3 at the free throw line. She also recorded two steals and one blocked shot.

She ranks fifth in Conference Carolinas in rebounding at 8.6 rebounds per game and 14th in blocked shots per contest (0.5). For the season, she is averaging 9.0 ppg and is shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 71.1 percent from the foul line.

This is the second time this season, Stanley has garnered the conference’s Player of the Week award, and the sixth time a Patriot player has received the honor this year.

Francis Marion has won seven straight games to improve to 9-6 overall and 7-2 in conference play. The Patriots are tied for third place, only one game out of second and two games out of first place. FMU will play at the University of Mount Olive on Wednesday at 5 p.m., before hosting local-rival UNC Pembroke on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the second installment of the Battle of I-95.

Stanley is a graduate of Goose Creek High School and is majoring in healthcare administration.