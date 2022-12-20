FMU's Stanley earns weekly conference honor

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University 6-foot-1 senior forward Jasmine Stanley has been named the Conference Carolinas women’s basketball Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 12-19.

This marks the fourth time this season a Patriot has garnered this weekly award.

Stanley, a native of North Myrtle Beach, averaged 15.5 points and 15.5 rebounds per game in two road wins for the Patriots last week. She connected on 55.0 percent of her field goal attempts and was 9-of-10 at the foul line. She also recorded one assist and five steals and did not commit a turnover in the two contests.

She posted doubles-doubles in both games with 17 points and a career-high 19 rebounds in a 69-51 victory at Converse University and 14 points and 12 rebounds in a 55-27 win at Erskine College.

For the season, Stanley ranks third in Conference Carolinas in rebounding at 8.7 rpg and is 22nd in blocks per game (0.4).

Francis Marion, 4-6 overall and 3-2 in conference play, will return from its Christmas break on Jan. 2 with its final non-conference game of the season at Johnson C. Smith University. The Patriots will play a road conference game at Lees-McRae College on Jan. 4, before returning home to host King University (Tenn.) on Jan. 7 at 2 p.m.

Stanley is a product of Goose Creek High School and is majoring in healthcare administration.