FLORENCE, S.C. – For the sixth time this season and the third week in a row, Francis Marion University junior center Lauryn Taylor has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, this time for the period of Feb. 6-12.

Taylor, a 5-foot-11 native of Blythewood, averaged 20.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in two wins last week. She shot 51.9 percent from the floor, including 4-of-10 from behind the arc, and was 9-of-11 at the foul line, while also adding two blocks and a steal.

She posted her eighth double-double of the year with 25 points and 10 rebounds in road win at North Greenville University and then tallied 16 points and eight rebounds in home win over Emmanuel College.

Taylor helped FMU extended its winning streak to 15 contests, equaling the fourth-longest streak in program history and what is the fourth-longest active streak in Division II women’s basketball. During the week, she moved into 29th place on the Patriot career scoring list with 1,075 points.

Taylor leads the conference in scoring (17.7 ppg) and is ranked second in field goal percentage (46.2%), third in rebounding (8.8 rpg), eighth in minutes played (32.8 mpg), 12th in three-pointers made per contest (1.4), 15th in free throw percentage (72.1%), and 18th in blocked shots per game (0.5 apg).

The 17-6 Francis Marion women will play at Barton College on Wednesday at 5 p.m., before celebrating Homecoming 2023 with a 2 p.m. match-up against North Greenville University on Saturday.

FMU is ranked fifth in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region poll.

Taylor is a graduate of Spring Valley High School and is majoring in psychology.