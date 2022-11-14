FMU's Taylor earns conference award

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior center Lauryn Taylor has been selected the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the opening weekend of the 2022-23 season.

The 5-11 Blythewood native averaged 21.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in two contests this past weekend at the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Challenge. She shot 43.2 percent from the floor, including hitting 5-of-9 shots from behind the three-point arc and nailing 6-of-7 free throws. She also registered three assists, two steals, and two blocked shots.

She tallied 22 points in the season opener against Wingate University and followed that with a 21-point outing against Coker University.

Taylor was an All-Conference and All-Region selection last season. She owns career totals of 712 points and 384 rebounds.

Francis Marion will play its home opener on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Newberry College.

Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

Taylor is a product of Spring Valley High School and is majoring in psychology.