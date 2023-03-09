FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior center Lauryn Taylor has been named to the first-team All-Southeast Region Team as selected by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.

The 5-foot-11 Blythewood native was a second-team All-Region pick last season.

She led Conference Carolinas in scoring at 17.7 per contest, and ranked third in rebounding at 8.6 per contest and fifth in field goal percentage (46.1%). She also recorded 52 assists, 24 steals, and 14 blocked shots.

She played a team-high 33.4 minutes played per game, connected on 74.5 percent of her free throw attempts, shot 35.4 percent from behind the three-point arc while averaging 1.3 three-pointers made per game, and posted 10 double-doubles – the second-highest total in the Conference Carolinas.

Taylor was earlier named the Conference Carolinas Player of the Year. She helped lead the Patriots to a 20-7 record, a second-place finish during the regular season, and an appearance in the tournament semifinals. FMU concluded the regular season with an 18-game winning streak, third longest in program history.

Taylor was named the conference Player of the Week six times this season, and she continues to climb up the career charts for the Patriot program, now with 1,148 points and 604 rebounds, standing 27th and 22nd respectively on those two Patriot career lists.

Taylor is a psychology major and a product of Spring Valley High School.

Joining Taylor on the first team are Mackenzie Johnson of Young Harris College, Lyrik Thorne of Catawba College, Jami Tham of Tusculum University, and Braelyn Wykle of Carson-Newman University.