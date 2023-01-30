FMU's Taylor tabbed as conference Player of the Week

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior center Lauryn Taylor has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period of Jan. 23-29.

Taylor, a 5-foot-11 native of Blythewood, averaged 27.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game in two contests last week as FMU ran its winning streak to 11 games, equaling the sixth-longest in program history.

She shot 70.0 percent from the floor, including 3-of-6 from behind the three-point arc, and was 10-of-17 at the foul line, while also recording two steals. She is now four points shy of becoming the 30th Patriot to reach 1,000 career points.

Taylor registered 23 points, six rebounds, and six assists in a 24-point win over Barton College and a career-high 32 points, six rebounds, and four assists in a 32-point victory over Lees-McRae College.

This is the fourth time this season, she has garnered the conference’s Player of the Week award, and the fifth time in her career.

Taylor ranks second in the conference in scoring (17.2 ppg), third in both rebounding (8.4 rpg) and field goal percentage (45.5%), ninth in minutes played (32.4 mpg), 13th in three-pointers made per contest (1.3), 16th in free throw percentage (69.8%), and 25th in assists per game (1.8 apg).

She was a second-team All-Conference and All-Region selection last season.

Francis Marion will play a pair of conference road games this week: at Chowan University on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and at Belmont Abbey College on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Taylor is a graduate of Spring Valley High School and is majoring in psychology.