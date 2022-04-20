FMU's Vallee surpasses 500 career coaching victories

FLORENCE, S.C. – Stacey Vallee recently remarked to her husband, Greg, about the two playing pickleball this summer following the end of the Francis Marion softball season.

“I said, ‘Maybe I’ll let you win,’” Vallee recounted. “He said, ‘That’s impossible for you.’ I told him that’s not a bad flaw to have.”

It’s a competitive drive that’s powered Vallee through the past 18 years on the bench at FMU, and one that’s helped her achieve a recent coaching milestone.

The Patriots’ doubleheader sweep of Chowan on April 8 at the Griffin Athletic Complex not only gave the team its 22nd victory of the year, but also the 500th career coaching victory for Vallee – with all of them coming at FMU.

“I knew it was coming, but for me honestly, I just wanted the team to win,” Vallee said. “I want us to get to the postseason; I want us to do well each individual year, so getting to that (record) was just a byproduct of what I really want for the end of the year for this program.

“It was fun and exciting and just speaks volumes for the program itself and for all of our past players and alumni and the institution for supporting us.”

It’s that lasting connection with former players that has been one of the most rewarding aspects of her tenure in Florence, Vallee said, as she’s kept in contact with a number of them dating back to her first season in 2005.

“It’s really special to know all of the wins were here,” she added. “I’m still in contact with a lot of the players that helped create those 500 wins. I’ve been getting congratulations texts and messages from some young ladies who were on the very first team with me, and also all the way through the years, so that was really fun.

“…Hopefully they have some pride because they’re the ones that are playing the game. I’m really just a big cheerleader on the side when it comes down to it at the end of the day, so hopefully they have some pride in their participation in those wins as well.”

Vallee’s impact on the program can’t be denied, however. Prior to Wednesday’s twinbill against Converse, her win total was at 503, which accounts for nearly half of the victories in the program’s 43-year history (1,224).

The Patriots have eight 30-win seasons under Vallee (2005, 2007-2010, 2012, 2016, 2019) and were well on their way to a ninth in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut the season down with Francis Marion sitting at 24-3 overall.

That run of success includes two berths in the NCAA Division II Tournament in 2008 and 2010. The Patriots advanced to the Southeast Regional title game in 2010 and all the way to the World Series in Houston in 2008.

And if Vallee had to pick one season that stands out, it would be the 2008 campaign for multiple reasons both on and off the field.

“That was a big year for me personally and professionally,” she said. “My first child, my son (Ryker), was born that year. I was pregnant with him throughout the entire season and he was born a week after the conference tournament and was four weeks old when we were at the national tournament.

“So that was special during that year, and also all of the players that we had that were contributing. I really think there was a real team aspect to that year and everyone contributed to getting us there.”

Vallee has also had a daughter, Moxie, since and has been part of numerous softball committees over the years. She is currently serving as chairman of the NCAA Division II Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) for the Southeast Region, which she has been a member of since 2014.

Along with enduring support from the university, it’s a continuing love for the game and her players – and a highly competitive nature – that has allowed Vallee to maintain her level of enjoyment for the past two decades, she said.

“I feel blessed and grateful,” Vallee added. “Just happy that I’ve been given this opportunity not only to coach but just to be around these young women and watch them grow off the field and on the field. Not many people can say they’ve had the relationships I’ve had with players from 18 up to 40.

“…I don’t know if I would ever really want to do much else. I don’t know that I could have the experiences that I’ve had. They keep me young as well, so that’s fun, too. So I couldn’t imagine anything else just based on what the players give me.”

