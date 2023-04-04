FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University freshman right-hander Jenna Walling has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Softball Pitcher of the Week for the period of March 27-April 2.

Walling, a 5-foot-6 native of Johns Island, won both her starts last week in complete-game fashion. She registered a miniscule earned run average of 0.50 in 14 innings of work, and allowed only three singles, one run, and five walks, while striking out 17. Opponents batted only .065 against her.

She defeated Belmont Abbey College 4-1 with a 2-hitter and then blanked Chowan University 14-0 on the road with a 1-hitter that included a career-high 11 strikeouts.

For the season, Walling owns a 15-3 mark with a 3.08 ERA and 12 complete games.

Among her conference brethren, she ranks first in wins, third in inning pitched (109.0), fifth in ERA, and ninth in strikeouts (76).

Francis Marion is 29-9 overall and 9-5 in conference play. The Patriots will host Barton College for a conference twinbill on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

This marks the second time Walling has garnered Pitcher of the Week honors this season. She was previously honored on Feb. 28. She was also named the Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month for February.