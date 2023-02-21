FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion right fielder Will Hardee is the Conference Carolinas Baseball Player of the Week.

Hardee, a 6-0 native and former South Florence star, batted .409 (9-for-22) in six games last week. He scored three runs, drove in six, recorded a double, and had an on-base percentage of .480.

His week included three multi-hit games and he drove in six runs as the Patriots swept Chowan in the opening conference series of the year.

Hardee is a fifth-year starter who is taking advantage of the extra year granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19. He is a two-time All-Conference selection, once in Conference Carolinas and once in the Peach Belt. He was also an All-Region pick last year.

Hardee earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in general business last December and is currently working towards a Master’s of Business Administration degree.

Francis Marion (6-5, 3-0) will host defending NCAA Division II national champion and top-ranked North Greenville for a three-game conference series this weekend. The Crusaders will visit Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium for a single game on Friday at 6 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Daily admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, or free with an FMU student ID.

MONDAY

GOLF

FMU leads

at Wexford

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. -- Former McBee state champion Grant Sellers fired a career low-equaling 67 during Monday’s second round for Francis Marion, which rallied from 11 strokes down to assume the lead in the Wexford Intercollegiate.

After an opening-round 297 team score during the morning round, FMU stood 11 strokes behind Richmond. However, the Patriots carded a 4-under-par 284 score during the afternoon round and catapulted into the lead by one stroke over USC Aiken, 581-582. FMU’s 284 tally was its second lowest of the season behind only a 282 scorecard from the second round of last October’s Furman Intercollegiate.

Sellers equaled his career best score of 67 set earlier this season at Kennesaw State's Pinetree Intercollegiate. His afternoon round included four birdies and an eagle on the par-5, 543-yard fifth hole. Sellers also leads the players’ standings with a 139 (72-67). He leads Mercer's Tobias Jonsson by one.

Florence native and Patriot freshman Pake June followed a first-round 75 with a career-best 71 in the afternoon and is tied for 15th with a 146. Senior Mitchell Vance, of Hartsville, is tied for 25th with a 148 total after he carded rounds of 75 and 73.

Junior Xavier Schwarz (77-73=150) is tied for 35th and Florence native and FMU graduate student Michael Rials (75-78=153) is tied for 52nd.

Francis Marion, which rallied during the final round of last year’s event to win, is looking to capture the team title for the second straight year.