FMU's Wise, Barbera earn Conference Carolinas tennis honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second time this season, Francis Marion University’s Paige Wise has been named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Tennis Freshman of the Month, this time for the month of March.

Likewise, FMU's Martin Barbera earned the Conference Carolinas Men's Tennis Freshman of the Month award.

Wise, a 5-foot-8 native of Ballito, South Africa, registered a 4-0 singles record during March while playing at the No.1 position. She dropped only 13 games during those four matches.

In doubles play, she teamed with junior Hermon Mikael to go 4-1 at the No. 1 spot.

She helped Francis Marion to a 5-0 record as the Patriots have won their last nine matches, are 10-3 overall, and are tied for the conference lead with a perfect 5-0 mark.

Wise, 9-0, has yet to lose in singles play as a collegian. Her season doubles mark is 6-4.

Barbera, a 5-foot-10 native of Morelia, Mexico, posted a 4-0 singles mark during March while playing at the No. 3 and 4 positions. Three of his victories came in straight sets, including the match-clinching singles point against Emmanuel College.

In doubles play, he teamed with Lloyd-Evans to go 3-1 at the No. 2 spot.

For the season, Barbera is 8-3 in singles play and 8-4 in doubles action.