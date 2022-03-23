FMU's Wise earns conference honor

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University freshman Paige Wise has been named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending March 20.

A native of Ballito, South Africa, Wise won both her singles and doubles matches in FMU’s only action last week – a 7-0 road victory over Chowan University in the team’s conference opener.

However, both her victories were instrumental in the win. She registered the match-clinching point with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Chowan’s Micayah Porter at No.1 singles.

Earlier, she teamed with Hermon Mikael to win 6-1 at No. 1 doubles over Porter and Sreshta Puducheri. That win earned the doubles point for FMU as the two squads split the other two doubles matches.

For the season, Wise is 5-0 in singles play and 4-2 in doubles action.

The 6-3 Patriots will host a pair of conference matches this week, beginning with Erskine College on Friday at 2:30 p.m. FMU will then entertain Emmanuel College (Ga.) on Saturday at 11 a.m. Both matches will be played on the Kassab Courts.