FMU's Zamora named to All-Region soccer team

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University midfielder Alvaro Zamora has been named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2 CCA) Men’s Soccer All-Southeast Region Team for 2022.

The Madrid, Spain native garners second-team honors for the third consecutive year.

Zamora played in all 19 matches this season and tallied seven goals and four assists. Three of his scores were match-winners. He led the Patriots in shots (40), and in Conference Carolinas ranked third in game-winning goals, 10th in goals, eighth in total points (18).

He helped Francis Marion to an 8-6-5 mark this year and a second-place finish during the Conference Carolinas regular season. The Patriots lost a narrow one-goal decision in the conference tournament title match.

One of the most decorated players in program history, he ended his career with totals of 147 shots, 21 goals, and 14 assists in 64 matches.

Zamora is also a four-time first-team All-Conference performer, and earned Academic All-Conference recognition three times. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing (magna cum laude) this past May and has been working toward a graduate degree.

He is a product of IES Los Castillos.