Following Thursday marathon, Post 1's bench steps up in 6-0 win over Lower Florence

Hall went four innings and struck out five, allowing just the one hit to Hunter McClary in the second inning. Brigman went two innings and Hanna pitched the seventh.

“Tanner, Christian, Kody – we knew it was going to be a predetermined split tonight,” Urquhart said. “We tried to get at least three guys some work. We used so much pitching (Thursday) night that we needed to make sure we had some pitching still available for our game on Monday night.”

Post 1 got all the runs it needed in the bottom of the first. Three walks and an error prolonged the inning as Florence was able to plate five runs and send 10 men to the plate.

Owen Taylor and Caleb Rogers had RBI singles while Mikey Morris drew a bases-loaded walk and Keyshawn McDonald added a sacrifice fly.

The final run of the game came in the sixth when Aydin Palmer singled home Hanna. Palmer had two hits to lead Post 1 while Noah Skeen was walked three times.