Following Thursday marathon, Post 1's bench steps up in 6-0 win over Lower Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Derick Urquhart was looking to get some extra work in for some of his pitchers and players on Friday in a non-conference matchup against Lower Florence.
That was before Thursday’s doubleheader against Horry though – one that saw Florence play 21 combined innings and not finish up until early Friday morning.
Combined with various high school graduations going on, it left Post 1 without a lot of its lineup or pitching staff available on Friday.
Still, the depth of Urquhart’s squad was evident as three hurlers combined on a one-hit shutout to keep Post 1’s undefeated mark intact with a 6-0 victory over Lower Florence.
Saturday’s matchup against Manning was postponed due to wet field conditions with no makeup date announced. Florence (7-0) returns to action Monday night when it hosts Sumter at 7:30 p.m.
“We trust everybody that we’ve got,” Urquhart said. “We trust that they’re going to come in and do the job. To me it doesn’t matter if they’ve played every day or if they haven’t played in two or three games. We trust everybody that we put in the lineup is going to do the job and play the game the right way.”
Tanner Hall, Christian Brigman and Kody Hanna gave Florence exactly what it needed coming off Thursday’s marathon against Horry. The trio combined to allow just one hit with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Hall went four innings and struck out five, allowing just the one hit to Hunter McClary in the second inning. Brigman went two innings and Hanna pitched the seventh.
“Tanner, Christian, Kody – we knew it was going to be a predetermined split tonight,” Urquhart said. “We tried to get at least three guys some work. We used so much pitching (Thursday) night that we needed to make sure we had some pitching still available for our game on Monday night.”
Post 1 got all the runs it needed in the bottom of the first. Three walks and an error prolonged the inning as Florence was able to plate five runs and send 10 men to the plate.
Owen Taylor and Caleb Rogers had RBI singles while Mikey Morris drew a bases-loaded walk and Keyshawn McDonald added a sacrifice fly.
The final run of the game came in the sixth when Aydin Palmer singled home Hanna. Palmer had two hits to lead Post 1 while Noah Skeen was walked three times.
“We got off to a rocky start,” Lower Florence assistant coach Trae Allison said. “We knew coming into tonight that Florence is an incredible baseball team. They’re well-coached and they’ve got a lot of talent on that team. But we wanted to compete with them and I feel like we competed with them all night outside of that first inning – it was a one-run (game) the rest of the way.