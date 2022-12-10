For an encore, South Florence has to replace crucial seniors

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Florence football team made program history, winning the Class 4A state championship with a perfect season.

Now, how about an encore?

“We’re sure going to try. That’s the goal, to play 15 weeks,” South Florence coach Drew Marlowe said. “But our goal next year will be the same as it was this year. We talked at the beginning of the year about our goals, and we talked about 15-0. But I told them I didn’t think that was a good goal for us to have.

“In some ways, that’s too big,” he added. “So, we settled on winning the next game. No matter what happened the game before, win the next game so that it will be a good one for us to continue on.”

The Bruins will have to continue on without quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who will graduate with several school records.

One option is Hunter White, who appeared to be the main backup this past season. He was 7 of 16 for 61 yards and rushed for 31 yards and two touchdowns. Another is Quincy Rhodes Jr., a star Bruin defensive back who took over at quarterback in late September 2021 after an injury sidelined Sellers for the rest of that season.

So, who’s next?

“It’s a good question,” Marlowe said. “It will be the first time since I’ve been here that I don’t know who the starting quarterback is going to be next season. It’ll be a battle this offseason and the spring. We’ve got some good players and some good prospects. So, I don’t know to be honest with you, yet. It’s something that will be decided this spring and summer, and we’ll have someone settled in by August.”

The Bruins’ leading receiver, Evin Singletary, also graduates after 1,169 yards and 15 touchdowns. LaNorris Sellers’ brother, Jayden Sellers, will be back as a junior next season after accounting for 827 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

“We have some promising receivers coming up; we have some good freshman wide receivers coming up,” Marlowe said. “We’ve got some guys who weren’t with us or who didn’t get as much playing time, but we have worked really hard over these three years to build depth at all positions. So, I’ve got a lot of confidence in the young guys who will step up to the challenge.

“Who that will be? We don’t know yet,” he added. “We’ll just have to see when they get there.”

And then, someone has to step into the cleats of graduating running back Shikeem Shilow, who finished this season with 1,437 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had exactly 100 yards more rushing than LaNorris Sellers’ total.

Sophomore Raleigh Jett rushed for 501 yards and eight touchdowns this season, and junior Latrelle McClary rushed for 326 and five.

“We’ve built the foundation of this program on offensively being a team that likes to be physical and run the football. (Running back) is a critical position,” Marlowe said. “There will be a great competition this spring. We’re looking forward to the process of finding the guy who needs to be there.”

And South Florence’s Trokel Prew and Jaylin Davis graduate at linebacker. Prew registered 130 tackles this season, and Davis recorded 114. Davis also recorded 17 sacks, and Prew four. Junior Noah Moore will be the top returning tackler with 102 tackles and a sack.

“He’s a good player; tough,” Marlowe said. “He certainly is going to have to step up and play even better next year with Trokel and Jaylin not being there. We also have a good group of linebackers coming up from the 10th- and ninth-grade classes.”