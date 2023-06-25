FLORENCE, S.C. – Hannah Altman was already looking forward to her second year as a golf player at UNC Wilmington. The former Carolina Academy star’s championship win in Sunday’s QAT Florence Amateur Championship only fosters even more momentum.

Altman carded a three-round total of 6-under-par 210 at Traces Golf Club, beating Brenna Miller by seven strokes.

“I drove the ball really well and kept it in play,” said Altman, who scored a 68 in her final round. “I hit some wedges close and kept giving myself good opportunities to make some birdies and sink some putts.”

She did just that on Sunday, birdieing her first and fifth holes.

“I just kept myself in the present and stayed calm and went one shot at a time,” said Altman, who was a SCISA state runner-up for the Bobcats. “I didn’t get ahead of myself today.”

Sunday's first birdie helped the most.

“It was a really short par-5, so I had like a 9-iron for the second shot,” Altman said. “It was good to get off on the right foot and get the birdies going early.”

Altman was one stroke behind then-leader Catherine Shealy after Friday’s first round. Then, Altman was in the lead by one over Miller after an impressive run along Saturday’s back nine that included four birdies.

“They were scattered about, but the back nine yesterday was really fun because it put me in place to win today,” said Altman, who birdied Saturday’s 10th, 12th, 14th and 17th holes. “My longest putt during that run was about 20 feet.”

On Sunday, Altman finished with a flourish by birdieing her final two holes. It’s her first tournament win since junior golf.

Miller’s runner-up total score was 217, and Shealy was third at 227.

Altman just hopes to keep building momentum for her return to UNCW.

“I did well my freshman season; It was a year of learning,” Altman said. “I qualified for quite a bit of tournaments. I didn’t play as well as I wanted to, but I wasn’t disappointed. I’m excited to go back next year and play really well.”

But as for her immediate plans after winning Sunday?

“I’m going to take a nap,” Altman said, laughing.