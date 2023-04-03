KINGSTREE, S.C. – Former Terrell’s Bay High School and Coastal Carolina University standout Tony Dunkin was named the new boys’ basketball at Kingstree High School on Monday, according to a Williamsburg County School District release.

Dunkin played under legendary coach Taft Watson while at Terrell’s Bay before going on to shine at Coastal. An All-American, Dunkin was named the Big South Conference Player of the Year for four straight seasons (1990-93) and is the school’s all-time leading scorer.

He helped lead the Chanticleers to the Big South Conference tournament championship during his sophomore and seniors seasons, which provided automatic bids to the NCAA men’s tournament in 1991 and 1993. Dunkin earned conference tournament MVP honors both times.

He went on to play professionally in the Continental Basketball Association and overseas in Hungary.

Dunkin was one of the 11 members of the inaugural Big South Hall of Fame class in 2003-04 and is also a part of the Coastal Carolina Hall of Fame and the S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame.

The Blazers finished fourth in Region 8-2A last season and lost a first-round playoff matchup against eventual state runner-up Oceanside Collegiate.