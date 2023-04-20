CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Former Florence Christian star Zoe Cauthen is the Big South Conference's scholar-athlete of the year for women's tennis.

Majoring in Biology, Cauthen sports a 3.86 GPA with a goal of finishing up her Master's Degree. She finished her undergraduate degree with a 3.96 GPA while majoring in Biology with a Preprofessional Emphasis.

She has had a winning season in singles play each of her seasons at Charleston Southern, the best coming a season ago where she finished 11-1. She was a member of CSU back-to-back conference championship teams.

Cauthen sports a career singles record of 30-18. She is also a multi-time All-Big South selection as well as a multi-time ITA Scholar-Athlete selection.