FLORENCE, S.C. -- In Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of Chowan, winning pitcher Robbie Jordan, of Florence, struck out 11 batters in 6 2/3 innings during Francis Marion's 11-1 win. At the plate, Will Hardee's Saturday domination continued in Game 2 of the Patriots' doubleheader when he hit a two-run single in the third.

The Patriots then scored five in the fourth.

In the sixth, a two-run double by Kollin Crepeau increased the Patriots' lead to 11-0.

FDTC 5

Harford 4

FLORENCE -- In a rematch of last season's NJCAA district final, the Stingers rallied from a 4-0 deficit to take the lead in the fourth.

Rio Foster hit a two-run double, and Will Dorrell added a two-run homer.

Winning pitcher Davin Miller-Madden went 1 2/3 innings with two strikeouts.

FDTC 6

SE-Whiteville 2

FLORENCE -- Dylan Johnson hit a two-run homer in the first to put FDTC on top for good.

Dorrell added a two-run single in the sixth to give the Stingers a 6-1 lead.

Winning pitcher Spencer Hamblen went the distance.

Coker 7

Newberry 3

NEWBERRY -- The Cobras scored two in the seventh and two in the eighth to pull away.

Nick Leonard went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI, and Adam Wilkerson went 3 for 4.

Winning pitcher Jacob Hardy struck out five batters in six innings.

Shepherd 18

Coker 1

NEWBERRY -- Johnsonville's Kody Hanna hit an RBI single for the Cobras.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Coker 81

Mars Hill 54

HARTSVILLE -- The Cobras improved to 10-14 with the win.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Coker 10

Converse 9

SPARTANBURG -- Coker's Hailey Morgan scored four goals, and Abby Gross added two.

Zoe Cotheran recorded 11 saves for the Cobras.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Coker 76

Mars Hill 54

HARTSVILLE -- Coker's Tate Mulkey came off the bench and scored 15 points. Teammate Jordan Jones added 10 points, four rebounds and six assists.

N. Greenville 88

FMU 73

FLORENCE -- The Patriots' Bryce Beamer finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds. Teammate Alex Cox had 12 points, followed by Tionne Rollins with 10.

MEN'S LACROSSE

N. Greenville 13

Coker 12

HARTSVILLE -- The Cobras lost in overtime.

Cal Gibson, Will Habel and Ryan Forehand scored two goals each for the Cobras. Goalkeeper Ethan Hofert had 13 saves.

SOFTBALL

FMU 14

Kutztown 4

FLORENCE -- Danielle Karacson's two-run double started a six-run first. Karacson added a two-run double in the third, and Lauren Smallwood hit a two-run homer in the fourth.

And by game's end, Megan Matsil hit a three-run double. Winning pitcher Jenna Walling struck out five in five innings pitched.

Adelphi 2

FMU 1

FLORENCE -- Karacson's homer accounted for the Patriots' lone run.

Coker 11-4

N. Greenville 10-6

GREENVILLE -- In Game 1, Carter Freeman hit a three-run homer to left, and Cameron Jackson hit a two-run single. Jackson hit another two-run single in the sixth, and Delaney Eaves hit a two-run single in the seventh.

Winning pitcher Jenae Fedewa was the winning pitcher, and Tibby Hessian earned the save.

In Game 2, the Crusaders rallied from a 3-0 deficit.