Former FMU 3B Mattox signs with Frontier League

FLORENCE, S.C. – Former Francis Marion University third baseman Todd Mattox has signed a contract with the Lake Erie Crushers of the independent professional Frontier League.

The 16-team Frontier League features teams in seven states and Canada, and has a schedule that runs from mid-May through early September.

The Crushers are based in Avon, Ohio, and play in the 3,500-seat Mercy Health Stadium. Jared Lemieux is the team’s on-field manager.

This past season at FMU, Mattox hit .393 with 54 runs, 14 doubles, five triples (led Conference Carolinas), two homers, 46 runs batted in, and a .464 on-base percentage.

He safely reached base in 46 of the 48 games, including a 79-game streak that when snapped was only nine shy of the all-time Division II record. He ended his career with program history's fourth-best average (.392).

In 2021, Mattox batted .405 to become only the 10th Patriot to reach the .400 mark.

A native of Winnsboro, Mattox earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in general business last May.

He was a two-time first-team All-Conference selection and a two-time All-Region pick. For his work in the classroom, he was named to the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll in 2022 and to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on two occasions.

Mattox is a product of Blythewood High School.