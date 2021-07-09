Former Gamecock QB Shaw glad to bring camp back to Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was in Florence where Connor Shaw held the third and final rendition of his “Shaw Camps” during its inaugural run in 2019.
And after the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 put everything on hiatus, the former University of South Carolina standout quarterback was glad to be back at Freedom Florence picking up where he left off.
Friday marked the first of three football camps Shaw will oversee this month. Stops in Columbia and Lexington are next on the docket. The camps focus on athletes ages 6 to 11 with an overall mission of learning the game and improving skills in a fun environment.
“We ended our last camp two years ago here in Florence, and we’ve been itching to get back ever since,” Shaw said. “There are just great people in this community that helped make it happen. … We had about 80 kids today, and it’s a lot of fun just getting them out here competing.
“A lot of fun; a lot of smiles on their faces. Their joy is contagious, so I think all the coaches and all the kids got the most out of it.”
Shaw was aided by coaches from across the area, including new Wilson coach Rodney Mooney among others from Wilson, South Florence and West Florence along with a few staffers from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area.
“The camp really goes how well the coaches run it, and I feel like we had some great coaches,” Shaw said. “… They love kids, so they know how to respond to it and get the kids motivated to compete.
“But it was a great first camp. Loved it.”
It was memorable for those involved as well. Darius Hickmon, 9, was at the first Shaw Camp and came back Friday, thanks to the local Boys & Girls Clubs, which partnered with Shaw alongside Molina Healthcare.
“It was really fun,” Hickmon said. “I liked everything, but probably passing the most. You get to learn and do a lot of things.”
Having Shaw leading the way was also a big plus. The former Gamecock still holds the record for most career victories at quarterback with a 27-5 mark as a starter. He finished with 6,074 career passing yards and 1,683 rushing. Shaw ranks second all-time in team history with 56 TD passes and holds the record for completion percentage at 65.5%.
Shaw was named MVP of the 2014 Capital One Bowl in which the Gamecocks defeated Wisconsin 34-24 to close an 11-2 campaign. He followed that with a brief, injury-marred career in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears – making one career start.
Teaching his love of the game to the next generation is what it’s all about now, Shaw said.