Former Gamecock QB Shaw glad to bring camp back to Florence

“The camp really goes how well the coaches run it, and I feel like we had some great coaches,” Shaw said. “… They love kids, so they know how to respond to it and get the kids motivated to compete.

“But it was a great first camp. Loved it.”

It was memorable for those involved as well. Darius Hickmon, 9, was at the first Shaw Camp and came back Friday, thanks to the local Boys & Girls Clubs, which partnered with Shaw alongside Molina Healthcare.

“It was really fun,” Hickmon said. “I liked everything, but probably passing the most. You get to learn and do a lot of things.”

Having Shaw leading the way was also a big plus. The former Gamecock still holds the record for most career victories at quarterback with a 27-5 mark as a starter. He finished with 6,074 career passing yards and 1,683 rushing. Shaw ranks second all-time in team history with 56 TD passes and holds the record for completion percentage at 65.5%.

Shaw was named MVP of the 2014 Capital One Bowl in which the Gamecocks defeated Wisconsin 34-24 to close an 11-2 campaign. He followed that with a brief, injury-marred career in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears – making one career start.