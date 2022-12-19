Former H-P star Kobe Praylow a second-team All-American

PAMPLICO, S.C. − Kobe Praylow is sure glad he tried football his senior year at Hannah-Pamplico.

All he did was star for the Raiders at running back. Then, he earned multiple honors while playing receiver/returner for NCAA Division III Methodist University.

Praylow's latest honors, however, top them all. The Associated Press and American Football Coaches Association recently named the all-purpose player a second-team All-American. As a result, Praylow is the Monarchs' 12th All-American in program history.

"It's just surreal," said Praylow, whose first love was basketball. "It's been something I've been dreaming about since I started playing football. I'm so happy it came my last season to finish a good career so I can reflect on the accomplishments I had."

This past season, Praylow set Methodist's single-season records for receptions and receiving yards, with 102 and 1,253 respectively. Both of these stats ranked No. 1 among all D-III players at regular season's end.

In addition to his yards through the air, Praylow rushed for another 69 yards and had a total of 593 return yards (43 punt, 550 kick). This gave him a total of 1,914 all-purpose yards (an average of 191.4 per game, second best in the nation).

And before this, Praylow received even more honors: D3football second-team Region 3 offense. He also earned USA South Athletic Conference Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Year awards along with becoming an All-USA South First Team honoree at wide receiver and return specialist.

Praylow, who graduated earlier this month with a degree in sports management, said two accomplishments are ones he takes the most pride in. One is setting the conference's record for most career kick-return yards. Another is setting the record for most reception yards (230) in a game against LaGrange.

"On the first day of camp at Methodist my freshman year, they told me I should switch to receiver, which I was really just learning at that point," Praylow said. "My freshman year was spent as a receiver. Then, I built upon my knowledge as a receiver from there."

Special teams, however, is where Praylow thrived.

"It's about catching the ball and being a playmaker; that's what I really enjoyed about it," Praylow said. "Whatever decision I made, I didn't have to worry about anything else. It was on me. Whatever decision I make affects the entire thing. If I read it right, it's a big play. If I don't, it's not."

Praylow's college career isn't done yet. He will play in the Dec. 30 All-American Bowl at US Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.

"I will play in that and then try to get to pro days and combines to get my name out there," Praylow said. "Coming from a D3 school is good, but you want to make sure you don't get overlooked."

Nothing Praylow has done can be overlooked. In his first year of baseball at H-P, he played on the Raiders' lower-state championship team. And in his lone year of track, he won state in the long jump.

"I now want to see how far football will take me," he said.